hi friends,

I know that normally today would be the open discussion thread, a feature of this iteration of griefbacon that has been a complete surprise to me in how robust and wonderful it’s been, and which I treasure so much. Today, though, is going to be a little different, and so will the next couple weeks.

TL; DR: Griefbacon will be taking a tiny hiatus for the next two weeks and will return rested and better than ever on June 2nd.

I’ve been feeling pretty burnt out, and I’ve been behind on this newsletter, as well as other writing projects that I’d intended this newsletter to support rather than inhibit, and on, well, basically everything in my life. Although I tell myself the writing in here is low stress and just for fun, three essays a week is still a whole lot, and I’ve been feeling for a little while like I’m running on fumes. I want to deliver this newsletter consistently and whole-ass, not half-ass, to all of you, and I want to be able to get the other stuff done I need to get done, and right now none of that is happening. Some of this has to do with difficult feelings about a whole lot of things right now, Substack itself certainly not excluded, and some of it is just run-of-the-mill small-scale burnout. Again, three essays (or posts or blogs or whatever you want to call them) a week is a lot, even when I tell myself it isn’t.

I love writing Griefbacon and it’s definitely not going anywhere! I’m just taking a little break to get some rest, make headway on some other projects, and gather some ideas and material so I can deliver this newsletter on a consistent schedule when I come back. Griefbacon will be on very brief hiatus for two weeks, and I’ll be back with a Wednesday essay on June 2nd, a subscriber-only essay on June 5th, and an open discussion thread on June 7th.

Be well and have a wonderful couple weeks til then. Email me with questions or if you or someone you know would like to subscribe but can’t afford to do so. You are all beautiful and good and deserve all the rest you need. See you in June.

xoHelena