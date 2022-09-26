long love
love is patient, love is kind, love is a bunch of bullshit
this is sort of a continuation of last week’s old loves anniversary post, and sort of its own weird thing.
As is the case for so very many people, someone’s mom read 1 Corinthians 13 at my wedding. Love is patient, love is kind, love is not envious or boastful or arrogant. I like to flippantly call that passage “the “love is not a bunch of bullshit” Bible verse,” a joke that never gets the laugh I want it to get. Maybe that’s because it isn’t really a very good joke, or maybe it’s because it isn’t true. Love is, in fact, a bunch of bullshit.