Sam took this actual Manet painting of a photo at my wedding, love is patient, love is kind, love is drunk and its feet hurt but it is having a great time

this is sort of a continuation of last week’s old loves anniversary post, and sort of its own weird thing.

As is the case for so very many people, someone’s mom read 1 Corinthians 13 at my wedding. Love is patient, love is kind, love is not envious or boastful or arrogant. I like to flippantly call that passage “the “love is not a bunch of bullshit” Bible verse,” a joke that never gets the laugh I want it to get. Maybe that’s because it isn’t really a very good joke, or maybe it’s because it isn’t true. Love is, in fact, a bunch of bullshit.