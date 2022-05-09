hey griefbacon readers, subscribers, people who read this newsletter one time, people who were signed up for some reason they can’t remember, family members, old friends, new friends, close friends, medium friends, writers I admire so much that it terrifies me that you subscribe to this newsletter, and whomever else is reading this:

this week’s newsletter just went out a few minutes ago. it’s only for paid subscribers, but I wanted to give everybody here a heads-up that right now, a yearly griefbacon subscription is 30% off. I know today is an incredibly hard day for a lot of people, so I’m having a one-day-only sale, in honor of moms but also in honor of everybody for whom today kind of or entirely sucks. get yourself a treat if you’re having a hard time, or maybe get a subscription for a friend you know is struggling today, or just get yourself a bunch of stuff to read to distract yourself. love to everybody, on whatever kind of a day today is for you, but especially if it’s hard or if it isn’t great. xo, maybe see you around in the secret posts or the discussion threads, I hope.