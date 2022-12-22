sometimes it is in fact christmas time in the city

At Christmas, everybody is trying to go to somebody else’s party, and everybody wants to get inside every room except their own. Here are some movies.

Eyes Wide Shut

Most people who talk about sex all the time are the ones who are having it the least, and people who talk the most about cities understand the least about how to live in them. People who talk about how much they love the way New York empties out over the holidays are usually people who have rarely if ever spent the holidays in New York, and mostly people who love to talk about how Eyes Wide Shut is their favorite Christmas movie don’t ever actually watch Eyes Wide Shut on Christmas.