honestly a personal insult to me how green this movie is (days of being wild, 1990)

hi pals. this is the paid-subscriber-only edition of griefbacon that was supposed to go out Sunday. It’s going out today instead for various uninteresting reasons. This was meant to be one entry in an “everything I’ve watched in the last however long” post, but it seemed to want to be a stand-alone essay instead. As a coward, I’ll admit I also didn’t mind putting the entry for a movie that the internet spent several weeks (months? better part of a year?) fighting about behind a paywall in the friends-only-livejournal section of this newsletter, and after it’s been long enough that nobody really cares. Anyway, I’m glad you’re here, please don’t yell at me, or yell at me if you need to, I guess, do whatever you want.

Everything Everywhere All at Once: What I think about Everything Everywhere All at Once is I think you should watch Wong Kar-wai’s Days of Being Wild.