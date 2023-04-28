Griefbacon
Subscribe
Sign in
Share this post
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
griefbacon.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
Helena Fitzgerald
23 hr ago
4
12
Share this post
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
griefbacon.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Notes
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Griefbacon
Subscribe
Sign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers
Subscribe
Already a paid subscriber?
Sign in
12 Comments
Top First
New First
Chronological
hidden
22 hr ago
Liked by Helena Fitzgerald
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
22 hr ago
Liked by Helena Fitzgerald
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
17 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
hidden
Writes
5PM Eternal
20 hr ago
·
edited 20 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
The Definitive Guide
21 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
Writes
Dispatch Newsletter
6 min ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
19 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
20 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply
hidden
21 hr ago
Comment hidden
Expand full comment
Reply (1)
Continue Thread →
© 2023 Helena Fitzgerald
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
every song is a song about you (a subscriber discussion thread)
This thread is only visible to paid subscribers of Griefbacon
SubscribeSign in
Comments on this post are for paid subscribers