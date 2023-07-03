taskmaster’s greg davies is real and strong and your friend

Hi friends. This is the subscriber-only part two of the post I just sent to everybody. You maybe don’t care about most of these shows; honestly I maybe don’t care about most of these shows. But I do care about the stuff I’ve used them as an excuse to write about, and maybe you do too. Some of these I’ve had in drafts for a very long time, so they might not be exactly current; I think that’s fine.

A little note for new subscribers: This is part of a long-ongoing series, some previous entries are here, here, here, and here. My definition of binge-watching is about as broad as it’s possible for anything to be, and very few of them are straight ahead TV criticism, although occasionally there’s something like that.

Anyway, I’ve watched a bunch of stuff recently, or in some cases less recently, and maybe you have too. Here are a few more thoughts on some of it.