other people's houses
hi friends. welcome (back) to griefbacon. you can read about this new version of the project here, or check out the archives here to see what it’s all …
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 25
8
pizza on television
maybe a pizza means that you are never going to be lonely again
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 20
18
welcome back to griefbacon
hi friends, Griefbacon is back; welcome to Griefbacon. I’ll start with the logistics, since this is a logistics email and, since it is one intended to …
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 18
17
historical fiction
Everyone I know has a story about where they were for the 2016 election results. These stories are well-rehearsed and everybody hates them. The person …
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 11
24
ghost town
The day after Halloween I walk through the rain to see friends the way one sees friends now: Outside, at a distance, and, increasingly, in the cold. Th…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 2
46
the last one
January is a highly chaotic month, resolution colliding with despair. It is a time about newness and a time about giving up. Everyone is shoving too ma…
Helena Fitzgerald
Jan 23
1
teen movie
Upstairs at the Angelika a skinny dude, who looks like a teen to me but is probably at least in college, is taking tickets. He is extremely enthusiasti…
Helena Fitzgerald
Jan 7
nothing time
This is the dead time of year, the days when nothing counts. The time between Christmas and New Years is a gap in the story, a pause in the music, a sp…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 31, 2019
2
best albums of 2019
hi friends, and welcome to my favorite time of the year. I’ll (probably) send something in the next day or two about why this dead, low-stakes time bet…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 27, 2019
maps
“Maps” (by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, off their 2003 album Fever to Tell) is the best song of the 2000s so far and it isn’t even close. Maps (in the interest…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 4, 2019
ten years
In the spring of the year before the last decade ended, I got incredibly sick with the flu. There was a bad flu with an ugly name, its mascot an animal…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 18, 2019
early dark
There’s a scaffolding platform on the building across the street from my apartment. The scaffolding went up last week, over the course of a long and un…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 6, 2019
1
