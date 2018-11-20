Griefbacon
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 25
maybe a pizza means that you are never going to be lonely again
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 20
hi friends, Griefbacon is back; welcome to Griefbacon. I’ll start with the logistics, since this is a logistics email and, since it is one intended to …
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 18
Everyone I know has a story about where they were for the 2016 election results. These stories are well-rehearsed and everybody hates them. The person …
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 11
The day after Halloween I walk through the rain to see friends the way one sees friends now: Outside, at a distance, and, increasingly, in the cold. Th…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 2
January is a highly chaotic month, resolution colliding with despair. It is a time about newness and a time about giving up. Everyone is shoving too ma…
Helena Fitzgerald
Jan 23
Upstairs at the Angelika a skinny dude, who looks like a teen to me but is probably at least in college, is taking tickets. He is extremely enthusiasti…
Helena Fitzgerald
Jan 7
This is the dead time of year, the days when nothing counts. The time between Christmas and New Years is a gap in the story, a pause in the music, a sp…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 31, 2019
hi friends, and welcome to my favorite time of the year. I’ll (probably) send something in the next day or two about why this dead, low-stakes time bet…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 27, 2019
“Maps” (by the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, off their 2003 album Fever to Tell) is the best song of the 2000s so far and it isn’t even close. Maps (in the interest…
Helena Fitzgerald
Dec 4, 2019
In the spring of the year before the last decade ended, I got incredibly sick with the flu. There was a bad flu with an ugly name, its mascot an animal…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 18, 2019
There’s a scaffolding platform on the building across the street from my apartment. The scaffolding went up last week, over the course of a long and un…
Helena Fitzgerald
Nov 6, 2019
