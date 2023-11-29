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August 2023

July 2023

I Have Measured Out My Life in Open Tabs: A Subscriber Discussion Thread
Hello everybody (who subscribes to this newsletter at the paid tier, which, thank you more than I can say)!
  Helena Fitzgerald
Past Lives and Summer Hours
movies about love sometimes count as sports
  Helena Fitzgerald
everybody's having a party on the staircase, a subscriber discussion thread
Welcome to the conversation pit, Griefbacon’s weekly discussion thread for paying subscribers.
  Helena Fitzgerald
The AMC Lincoln Square IMAX
we come to nicole kidman's house for air-conditioning
  Helena Fitzgerald
Everything I've Binge-Watched in the Last However Long, Part Two of Two
old loves, cherry jones, river barge lessons, past selves, and staying home from the party
  Helena Fitzgerald
Everything I've Binge-Watched in the Last However Long, Part One of Two
high school is about horror, westerns are about the internet, parties are about loneliness, tenet is about not very much at all and that's grand
  Helena Fitzgerald

June 2023

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