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A Large Update
everything changes and nothing stops, or, here's what's happening with this newsletter
Nov 29, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
173
22
6
August 2023
a brief hiatus + announcements
out of office for a minute, catching a breath, getting back out ahead of it, and other solutions for longterm things
Aug 21, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
37
3
August and Everything Before, a subscriber discussion thread
Welcome to the conversation pit, Griefbacon’s weekly discussion thread for paying subscribers.
Aug 1, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
18
9
1
July 2023
I Have Measured Out My Life in Open Tabs: A Subscriber Discussion Thread
Hello everybody (who subscribes to this newsletter at the paid tier, which, thank you more than I can say)!
Jul 24, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
12
28
2
Past Lives and Summer Hours
movies about love sometimes count as sports
Jul 19, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
130
4
20
everybody's having a party on the staircase, a subscriber discussion thread
Welcome to the conversation pit, Griefbacon’s weekly discussion thread for paying subscribers.
Jul 7, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
7
12
1
The AMC Lincoln Square IMAX
we come to nicole kidman's house for air-conditioning
Jul 6, 2023
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Helena Fitzgerald
63
6
Everything I've Binge-Watched in the Last However Long, Part Two of Two
old loves, cherry jones, river barge lessons, past selves, and staying home from the party
Jul 3, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
18
1
3
Everything I've Binge-Watched in the Last However Long, Part One of Two
high school is about horror, westerns are about the internet, parties are about loneliness, tenet is about not very much at all and that's grand
Jul 3, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
37
3
5
June 2023
say long weekend like you mean it: a subscriber discussion thread
Hello and welcome.
Jun 16, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
4
14
1
the best things on screens in rooms: a subscriber discussion thread
Hello and welcome.
Jun 9, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
7
50
The Last TV Show
everything I've binge-watched part something: on watching the finale of television
Jun 8, 2023
•
Helena Fitzgerald
66
5
9
© 2026 Helena Fitzgerald
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